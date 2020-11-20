ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Kerala Blasters FC will be taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 today. The Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa, and it will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be playing their first season after merger. Defending ISL champions ATK and defending I-League champions Mohun Bagan completed the process of merger this year. Presence of players like Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Pronay Halder and Prabir Das in the team makes ATK Mohun Bagan one of the strongest sides in the ISL.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will be playing in this season with a revamped squad. They have got Kibu Vicuna as their new head coach and players like like Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP and Nongdamba Naorem also make Kerala Blasters a strong team in the ISL. They have not won the ISL title for the single time in the last six seasons. Kerala Blasters lost in the ISL finals twice to ATK - in 2014 and 2016.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC starting Line-up against ATK Mohun Bagan: Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad; Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan starting Line-up against Kerala Blasters FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal; Pronay Haldar, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in India?

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 live match will be telecast on TV on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV in India.