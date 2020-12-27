ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Match 35 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs CFC Telecast, Team News

A winless Kerala Blasters FC will take on a formidable Hyderabad FC in the 40th fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim Goa. The ISL 2020-21 fixture is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 27.

Kerala Blasters FC are one of the three teams this season that are without a win after six games. In their last game the Blasters’ Jeakson Singh’s 95th minute equaliser saved them from a shock defeat against SC East Bengal. They will now face Hyderabad FC on that high.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have proven themselves as a solid front so far in the league. The Nizams sit six points clear of Kerala Blasters. They now enter this clash after suffering their first league defeat of the season from the last game, going down 0-2 to table toppers Mumbai City FC. However, a last time out defeat is not likely to bog them down as they will be looking to exploit Blasters weak defense.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C)

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez (C), Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper