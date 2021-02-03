ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch KBFC vs MCFC Telecast, Team News

The Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will face league leaders Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Wednesday, February 3. The ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Both sides come into the fixture on the back of unexpected defeats in their previous games and surprisingly had their winning momentum come to a halt. The Blasters were on a five-match unbeaten run, however, in their previous game were looked set for a memorable win, but they conceded three goals and lost the game (3-2) in a shocking manner. Kibu Vicuna’s side are currently placed ninth with 15 points from 14 games so far.

On the other hand, ISL table-toppers Mumbai City FC were at the cusp of extending their winning run to 13 games. However, they were outclassed by NorthEast United FC who managed a 2-1 win. The latest defeat is their second this season against the same opponents. Sergio Lobera’s side currently sit at the summit of ISL standings and have a three-point gap over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both sides have faced each other 13 times across ISL seasons. While Mumbai have managed five wins, the Blasters have won two times, they shared spoils in six games.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The match will be played on February 2 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Abdul Hakku, Vicente Gomez

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Amrinder Singh (C, GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Adam le Fondre