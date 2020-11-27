ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC 5 Talking Points: Hit And Miss Appiah, Nus Way for NEUFC

Kerala Blasters FC picked up their first points in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 after a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Sergio Cidoncha headed in Kerala’s opener early on and Gary Hooper scored their second just before first half injury time. Kwesi Appiah then netted for NorthEast six minutes into the second period before missing a penalty, while substitute Idrissa Sylla came off the bench to score the equaliser for the Highlanders in the 90th minute.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Kerala's Deadball Play

Sergio Cidoncha gave Kerala Blasters an early lead with a well-controlled header but it was Seityasen Singh who provided the pin-point ball from free-kick. Kibu Vicuna's side is well known for their well-drilled defense and clockwork set peices. Blasters will expect to ee many more goal in this fashion as the season progresses.

Hooper The Hard Worker

Gary Hooper scored the second goal for Kerala on the brink of half-time after Rakesh Pradhan mistimed a tackle on Lalthathanga Khawlhring and allowed a penalty.

Earlier in the 23rd minute, Hooper had missed a golen opportunity to give his side the lead but had scuffed his chance at goal mouth. His workrate and profefesionalism at both ends of the pitch, defneding and attaking set corners and freekicks.

Hit and Miss Appiah

Kwesi Appiah scored NorthEast United FC’s first goal in the second half but missed a penalty that would have levelled the score.

He was at the right place at the right time to somehow trickle the ball over the line, that found its way to him unopposed inside the six-yard box, from a corner to give NEUFC their first goal.

Appiah could have equalised for NorthEast in the 66th minute, after Jessel Carneiro had given away a penalty, but unfortunately Appiah went for power and skied his spot kick.

Super Sub Sylla

Idrissa Sylla came off the bench to equalise for NorthEast in the dying minutes of the game, as the Highlanders continued piling the pressure on Kerala.

Sylla controlled a long ball with his chest and then set it up nicely for a first-time finish, unleashing a powerful shot with his left foot.

Happy Nus

Gerard Nus was happy after the draw and praised his side for not givinh up. He though set up his team to counter Kerala's quick passing ad closed off channels in mid-field diligently.

After going down two goal, NEUFC turned on the attck in the second half as Nus directed his players to play more directly.

His team never gave up and as the minutes passed, they looked a far better team to cope with the pressure.

“We showed that we are a team that can adapt to the situations and we can come back even if the result is not in our favour. We showed character, we showed how good we can defend. But we also definitely showed that we can keep possession and create chances. We had many chances and a lot of possession. So, I’m proud of my team and the way they kept possession. We created many opportunities to score but the important thing is that we kept fighting even as the minutes flew by,” Nus said after the match.