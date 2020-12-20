ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Match 35 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch OFC vs BFC Telecast, Team News

Two struggling clubs Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal will square off against each other to bag their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, on Sunday, December 20.

Kerala Blasters FC have so far registered just two points from five games. Their only two points came from the draws against NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC. The Blasters have lost three and drawn two games to sit at the ninth position. They now head into Sunday’s clash on the back of a 4-2 loss against Bengaluru FC.

While debutants SC East Bengal have been relegated to the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 standings with just one point from five games. Their one point came from a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC. The Red and Golds have lost four games and drawn one so far in the league. They come into the clash against Kerala Blasters on the back of a close 3-2 defeat against Hyderabad FC.

Both sides are yet to secure their first win this season, it might be a tough contest tonight

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal start?

The match will be played on December 20 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez (C), Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua