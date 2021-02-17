ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters Sack Coach Kibu Vicuna, Ishfaq Ahmed to Take Charge

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters on Wednesday sacked head coach Kibu Vicuna after they were thrashed 4-0 by Hyderabad FC, suffering the heaviest defeat of the season, at the Tilak Maidan.

KBFC thanked Kibu "for his contributions during the season" and wished "him all the very best in his future endeavours", Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

Assistant Coach Ishfaq Ahmed will be taking charge on an interim basis till a permanent replacement is announced.

“Unfortunately, the season has been unusual and unexpected. My parents taught me to be responsible of what I am doing so I always give all my heart to it, but also give no excuses. I want to thank all the management, players, coaching staff, and members of the club for their professionalism, kindness, and closeness. Specially, I want to express my gratitude to all the Kerala Blasters fans for their support since the first till the last day, which makes you exceptional and amazing. I wish all of you and the club all the best in the future. You deserve it,” said Kibu.

“I would like to thank Kibu for his honesty and responsibility in this decision. We had a clear objective to make improvements this season. Unfortunately, the results were not what we expected. We are grateful for his commitment and professionalism towards the club and wish him well for the future.” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters and Kibu Vicuña have parted ways on mutual consent.Read full statement here: https://t.co/WlDlXDq0dC#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/0W6SANyjN0— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 17, 2021

Kerala Blasters have had a season to forget. In 18 games, they have managed only 16 points and lie 10th on the 11-team table. They have won three games, drawn seven and have lost eight. The Blasters' defence has been the worst in the season, shipping in 33 goals while their attackers have scored 22 goals. Only Kerala and Odisha FC have conceded more than 25 goals.

Vicuna was hired by Kerala Blasters ahead of the ongoing season after they parted ways with former coach Eelco Schattorie last season, also following poor results. Vicuna, last season, had won the I-League title with Mohun Bagan but they let him go after the club merged with ATK and became ATK Mohun Bagan, which is being coached by Antonio Habas and is top of the table.