ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters last met each other in the December 13 match of Indian Super League 2020-21. In the kick-off, Bengaluru had managed to register their win by 4-2. The team will certainly be aiming at a repeat of their performance in the match scheduled at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 20. In their last respective matches, the two teams managed to end the game in a draw. Both the teams concluded their fixtures with 1-1 score.

In terms of form, Kerala are in a really bad shape. They are at the second last spot of the table with only 10 points and 2 wins from 11 matches. Bengaluru, too, are not in a great shapeas they only have one extra win as compared to Kerala. The team with 3 wins and 13 point have been winless for the last five matches that they have played in the league. They are currently at number 7 position on the table.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC starting probable line-up against Bengaluru FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC starting probable line-up against Kerala Blasters FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.