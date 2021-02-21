ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Kerala Blasters’ and Chennaiyin FC’s Indian Super League seasons might well have ended but then, both the sides will be hoping to go out on a high when they lock horns against each other at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Sunday.

Before this game, Kerala are without a win in their last six games. Their defense has been shambolic all season as in these six games, they have conceded 12 goals.

Csaba Laszlo’s Chennaiyin has been left without a win in their last eight games. They have scored just 16 times in 18 encounters.

“I am still proud of the team for many reasons. They showed character irrespective of the teams. Practically the team showed character but we lost two points against FC Goa and NorthEast,” Laszlo said.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on January 21 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters starting probable starting line-up against Chennaiyin FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Bakary Kone, Denechandra Meetei, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande, Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC starting probable starting line-up against Kerala Blasters: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestyr, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.