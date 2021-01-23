ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Both Kerala Blasters and FC Goa have played 12 matches each till now in the Indian Super League. Kerala started their campaign with poor form and that explains their position in the league table (9th spot). The team have gained some kind of form recently, winning two out of the last three matches. Goa, on the contrary, have been in good shape as they have not lost a single kick off in the last five matches. They are presently at the third position in the points table.

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match will start from 7:30 PM IST at the GMC Stadium on Saturday, January 23.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters starting probable line-up against FC Goa: Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson, Yendrembam, Sandeep Singh, Vicente Gómez, Juande, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa starting probable line-up against Kerala Blasters: Naveen Kumar, Ivan Garrido, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Noguera, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.