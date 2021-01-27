ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch KBFC vs JFC Telecast, Team News

After remaining unbeaten in its last four matches, Kerala Blasters will look to pull off a league double over Jamshedpur FC in match 73 of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday, January 27.

Kerala Blasters had a patchy season so far in the season, however, the Men in Yellow have put up highly improved performances as they did not suffer a loss in their last four games. They have accumulated 14 points after 13 matches and are currently in the ninth position on the ISL table.

On the other hand, eighth-placed Jamshedpur have just one win from its last six matches. The Red Miners too have the same number of points and outings as their opponents and will hope to overcome their recent slump and will be keen to get some wins under their belt.

The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The match will be played on January 27 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Bakary Kone, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Seityasen Singh, Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis