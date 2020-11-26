News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Northeast United Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Team News

Kerala Blasters FC will go up against NorthEast United FC in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday, November 27. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC ficture, being played with no in-person attendance, will begin at 7.30pm IST.

Kerala Blasters FC kick-started their ISL 2020 campaign with a close 0-1 loss against newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan. They have a new coach this season, as Kibu Vicuna guides the players towards victory. They took 12 shots but couldn’t land a single goal in the last outing. The team have a strong line-up with key striker Gary Hooper and talented names like Sahal Abdul Samad, Nongdamba Naorem and Jessel Carneiro.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

NorthEast United FC are also enjoying the fruits of success as they defeated Mumbai City FC in their debut match this season. The 1-0 win should push the Highlanders to perform better in the upcoming match.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC start?

The match will be played on November 26 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC Probable Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC Possible Playing XI: Albino Gomes, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper

NorthEast United FC Possible Playing XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurjiner Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Fanai Lalrempuia


