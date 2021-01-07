ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Telecast, Team News

In a battle of the two struggling sides, Kerala Blasters will take on Odisha FC in match 50 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The fixture between the two will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, on January 7.

Kerala Blasters FC are having another cheerless season. Due to their dismal run in the tournament, they sit at the 10th spot with just six points from eight games and a solitary win so far. In their last outing, they lost 0-2 against Mumbai City FC.

Their opponents, Odisha FC are languishing at the bottom of the ISL table currently. They are the only side in the tournament without a single victory to their name so far. Even though the team boasts of some big names in their ranks, they have managed to secure just two points from eight games. Odisha will be desperate to register their first win when they face an equally struggling Kerala Blasters.

Both sides met twice in the last ISL season, sharing points on both occasions. Surprisingly, the first encounter was a goalless draw, while the second ended in 4-4 goal fest.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match will be played on January 7 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match will begin at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Romario Jesuraj, Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Jerry, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio