ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Latest Updates: Hyderabad Eye Upset Against Bengaluru

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Latest Updates: Former Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC take on Hyderabad FC in their second match of the 2020-21 season. This is match No.9 of the ongoing season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Follow all the latest updates of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC on News18 Sports' live blog.
Ahead of the match, Hyderabad FC head coach Marcelo Marquez said, "We will play a team that is one of the favourites for the title. About the fact that we haven't won a game against Bengaluru, just two games from last season is not statistic for me. Keeping a clean sheet like we did in the first game is a good and tough statistic for me."
Nov 28, 2020 18:42 (IST)
Hyderabad FC's starting line-up against Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Lluis Sastre, Joel Joseph Chianese, Joao Victor de Albuquerque Bruno, Aridane Jesus Santana Cabrera (C), Odei Onaindia Zabala, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai.
Bengaluru FC's starting line-up against Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Erik Endel Paartalu, Kristian Fardal Opseth, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Francisco Javier Gonzalez Munoz.
Unchanged! The boss rolls out the same eleven that took FC Goa, to face Hyderabad FC in the Blues' first home game of the season.
The number of saves Subrata Paul has made against BFC in five matches he has faced them, including two clean sheets. He had a comfortable night facing Odisha but against a team of natural goal-scorers, he will be a key for our defence.
Nov 28, 2020 18:05 (IST)
Bengaluru FC's No.1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is ready for the game!
Bengaluru FC wasted a two-goal lead in their first game to settle for a 2-2 draw with FC Goa while Hyderabad FC began their season with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC. While Bengaluru have no injury concerns ahead of the game, Francisco Sandaza will not be available for Hyderabad. Carles Cuadrat will be demanding an immediate response from his team led by the talismanic Sunil Chhetri. Head coach Manuel Marquez admitted that the kind of win they had gave the team a lot of confidence.
The clean sheet for Hyderabad FC meant the backline of Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Odei Onaindia and Asish Rai did a good job and none of them were substituted till the end of the game. However, with the games coming thick and fast and injuries being a problem for all the teams, Marquez admitted that the team combination may have to be altered time and again to protect the players.
Bengaluru's defence was on full display in the first half of their opener against FC Goa, where the Goan side dominated the field of play but found it difficult to break through. FC Goa were able to break them for two goals in the second half but Marquez said they were just Bengaluru's "worst moment in the game". Bengaluru FC have always worked hard on their set-piece play in training and that shows on the field when they are usually able to break through defences with their variations of set-pieces. Even against FC Goa, both the goals they scored were more or less from dead ball situations.