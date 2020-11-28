ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Latest Updates: Hyderabad Eye Upset Against Bengaluru

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Latest Updates



Bengaluru FC wasted a two-goal lead in their first game to settle for a 2-2 draw with FC Goa while Hyderabad FC began their season with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC. While Bengaluru have no injury concerns ahead of the game, Francisco Sandaza will not be available for Hyderabad. Carles Cuadrat will be demanding an immediate response from his team led by the talismanic Sunil Chhetri. Head coach Manuel Marquez admitted that the kind of win they had gave the team a lot of confidence.



The clean sheet for Hyderabad FC meant the backline of Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Odei Onaindia and Asish Rai did a good job and none of them were substituted till the end of the game. However, with the games coming thick and fast and injuries being a problem for all the teams, Marquez admitted that the team combination may have to be altered time and again to protect the players.



Bengaluru's defence was on full display in the first half of their opener against FC Goa, where the Goan side dominated the field of play but found it difficult to break through. FC Goa were able to break them for two goals in the second half but Marquez said they were just Bengaluru's "worst moment in the game". Bengaluru FC have always worked hard on their set-piece play in training and that shows on the field when they are usually able to break through defences with their variations of set-pieces. Even against FC Goa, both the goals they scored were more or less from dead ball situations.