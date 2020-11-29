News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: Upbeat Chennai Eye Second Straight Win

News18.com | November 29, 2020, 19:33 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will eye a second straight win when they take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League match number 11 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Csaba Laszlo-coached CFC rode on goals from Anirudh Thapa and Isma to beat Jamshedpur FC and begin their campaign on a winning note. The Chennai-based side will be keen to keep the momentum going while the Blasters will look to notch up their first win. Follow all the latest updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC on News18 Sports' live blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Read More
Nov 29, 2020 19:33 (IST)

The first half of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters kicks off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is expected to be a fiery match with Chennaiyin FC looking for their second win and Kerala Blasters waiting for their first.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 29, 2020 19:07 (IST)

This is how the last 5 games ended

KBFC 3-6 CFC

CFC 3-1 KBFC

KBFC 3-0 CFC

CFC 0-0 KBFC

KBFC 0-0 CFC

Is another goalfest on the cards in the Southern Derby? We certainly hope so!

Nov 29, 2020 19:03 (IST)

Here is Chennaiyin FC's starting line-up against Kerala Blasters. The two-time champions have not tinkered with their winning combination.

Nov 29, 2020 18:58 (IST)

Here is Kerala Blasters's starting line-up against Chennaiyin FC. Coach Kibu vicuna has made three changes tonight!

Nov 29, 2020 18:45 (IST)

Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-head

Matches Played: 14

Chennai Wins: 6

Kerala Wins: 3

Draws: 5

Nov 29, 2020 18:32 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of match number 11 of the Indian Super League where Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: Upbeat Chennai Eye Second Straight Win
Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Thapa was the star of the Chennaiyin side in the first match and the coach would look up to him once again to provide the thrust upfront. CFC played an attacking game in that match and it is to be seen if they continue with a similar strategy. The CFC midfield also functioned well to thwart Jamshedpur's attacks and will again hold the key to success against the Blasters.

Laszlo would, however, be aware that Kerala Blasters will be eager to open their account after letting go the opportunity against NorthEast United FC despite seizing the early advantage. The CFC coach has said that his team would play high-intensity football this season and going by the way the two-time champions started, the 'Men in Blue' will look to carry on in the same vein.

He had said he expected more from Lallianzuala Chhangte who created plenty of chances in front of goal but failed to convert them. The coach will be hoping for some strikes from the player from Mizoram. For the Blasters, Sergio Cidoncha, who scored the opening goal for Kerala against NorthEast United, and Gary Hooper would be key players.

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed with the result against NorthEast United as he believed his team lost two points in the game. He will hope for the first win in what is going to be a long season.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You