ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: Upbeat Chennai Eye Second Straight Win

This is how the last 5 games ended
KBFC 3-6 CFC
CFC 3-1 KBFC
KBFC 3-0 CFC
CFC 0-0 KBFC
KBFC 0-0 CFC
Is another goalfest on the cards in the Southern Derby? We certainly hope so!
9️⃣ goals were scored the last time @ChennaiyinFC met @KeralaBlasters 🤯— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2020
What will be in store for us in #CFCKBFC? #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/rEfM3NHMju
Here is Chennaiyin FC's starting line-up against Kerala Blasters. The two-time champions have not tinkered with their winning combination.
We remain unchanged for the Kerala Blasters challenge 👊🏻🔵— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 29, 2020
Let's go, Singams! 💪#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/WkG2AFMcmX
Here is Kerala Blasters's starting line-up against Chennaiyin FC. Coach Kibu vicuna has made three changes tonight!
TEAM NEWS #CFCKBFC 📜— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 29, 2020
Coach Kibu makes 3️⃣ changes with Denechandra Meitei making his debut for the Blasters! 🟡#YennumYellow #WhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/OL9gPB7U7O
Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-head
Matches Played: 14
Chennai Wins: 6
Kerala Wins: 3
Draws: 5
