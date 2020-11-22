ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: New-look Gaurs Face Confident BFC

Maharashtra: Comedian Bharti Singh & her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa leave from Esplanade Court in Mumbai after being sent to 14-day judicial custody till 4th Dec, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence.— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020
Bengaluru FC Preview -
Bengaluru FC have hit the right note outside the field with various initiatives, now it is time for them to do the same on the field. Read Here.
FC Goa Preview -
FC Goa have altered their entire foreign contingent barring one but with Juan Ferrando at the helm, their Spanish influence remains. Read Here.
Bengaluru FC Starting XI -
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Francisco Javier Gonzalez Munoz, Erik Endel Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kristian Fardal Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh Kumam, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan.
FC Goa Starting XI -
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, James Kevin Donachie, Seriton Benny Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Princeton Arnald Rebello, Eduardro Bedia Pelaez (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo Alboniga.
Settling the score!
FC Goa have managed to beat Bengaluru FC just once in their seven meetings!
The Gaurs will hope to better their record against The Blues and get another win on that tally.
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon
Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang
Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh
FC Goa Squad -
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva
Defenders: Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes
Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chote
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC -
FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will get their respective Indian Super League campaigns underway when the two sides clash at the Fatorda Stadium. Both sides qualified for the playoffs but fell short of making it to the final last season. They will be eager to go further this season and a win in their opening fixture of the campaign could set them up nicely.