ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: New-look Gaurs Face Confident BFC

News18 Sports | November 22, 2020, 19:21 IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: Two of the most consistent teams in the league's history will face-off as a new-look FC Goa side take on confident Bengaluru FC in the match three of the Indian Super League season 7 at the JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Margao.

The Gaurs were the most threatening team in attack last season and scored more goals than any other side in the league, while the Blues struggled up front. However, their defence was the best.
Nov 22, 2020 19:21 (IST)
Nov 22, 2020 19:18 (IST)

Chhetri vs Brandon - Best vs Best!

FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes helped produce 44 chances and seven assists, which were the highest by an Indian player last season.

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri has the most goals in ISL and scored nine goals last season. 

Who will come up on top tonight?

Nov 22, 2020 19:10 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Preview - 

Bengaluru FC have hit the right note outside the field with various initiatives, now it is time for them to do the same on the field. Read Here.

Nov 22, 2020 19:09 (IST)

FC Goa Preview -

FC Goa have altered their entire foreign contingent barring one but with Juan Ferrando at the helm, their Spanish influence remains. Read Here.

Nov 22, 2020 18:50 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI - 

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Francisco Javier Gonzalez Munoz, Erik Endel Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kristian Fardal Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh Kumam, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan.

Nov 22, 2020 18:49 (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI -

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, James Kevin Donachie, Seriton Benny Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Princeton Arnald Rebello, Eduardro Bedia Pelaez (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo Alboniga.

Nov 22, 2020 18:48 (IST)

Settling the score! 

FC Goa have managed to beat Bengaluru FC just once in their seven meetings!

The Gaurs will hope to better their record against The Blues and get another win on that tally. 

Nov 22, 2020 18:43 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Squad -

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon

Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh

Nov 22, 2020 18:43 (IST)
 

FC Goa Squad - 

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva

Defenders: Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chote

Nov 22, 2020 18:40 (IST)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC -

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will get their respective Indian Super League campaigns underway when the two sides clash at the Fatorda Stadium. Both sides qualified for the playoffs but fell short of making it to the final last season. They will be eager to go further this season and a win in their opening fixture of the campaign could set them up nicely.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Last season's League Shield winners, FC Goa, who became the first Indian side to secure a direct entry into the group stages of the AFC Champions League, find themselves in an unfamiliar position. With the departure of several key players, many of whom followed former coach Sergio Lobera to Mumbai City FC, the Gaurs, otherwise known for their emphasis on continuity, find themselves in transition. Despite that, they will be hoping to claim their maiden ISL trophy under new head coach Juan Ferrando after acquiring some experienced foreigners alongside promising Indian talent. The onus will be on the long-serving Edu Bedia to help the new arrivals settle fast.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru FC Preview: Chhetri and Co Would Look to Overcome Last Year's Blues and Hit The Right Notes

Securing three points on Sunday won't be an easy task, though. They face a Bengaluru FC side, who have not only retained their core from last season but also further strengthened their squad. Bolstering a foreign contingent that includes the likes of Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu are Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva.

ALSO READ | FC Goa Preview: New Coach, New Foreigners But Spanish Influence Remains

The statistics favour Carles Cuadrat's side. Since the Blues' entry into the ISL, Goa have won only once against them in seven meetings. Ferrando, though, is not dwelling on the past. Cuadrat, who is yet to taste defeat against FC Goa as head coach, will be aiming to keep his record intact, with his side unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts, And he knows his side is in for a tough fight.

With Bengaluru conceding just 16 goals last season — the least by any team — and Goa scoring more than anyone, fans are in for an entertaining contest between two heavyweights.

