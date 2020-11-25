ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Latest Updates: Goa, Mumbai Face Each Other in Season's First Big Match

For Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera, it will be the first time he will be up against his former club which he guided to League Winners Shield last season and to the group stage of AFC Champions League. The match is expected to see a lot of passes. Lobera has long been known for getting his players to spray the ball all around the pitch. Despite losing 0-1 to NorthEast United, 10-men Mumbai City had more than 60 per cent possession and completed 451 passes to their opponents' 217. No team has passed more in the league so far.
Hello and welcome to today's live match blog. In match number 6 of the Indian Super League, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This will be the second match of the season for both the teams. While Mumbai City FC are coming off a shock defeat at the hands of NorthEast United FC, FC Goa will be coming into this match full of confidence after they erased a two-goal deficit against the Bengaluru defence to earn a 2-2 draw.