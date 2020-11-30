ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: FC Goa Desperate for First Win

News18 Logo

News18 Sports | November 30, 2020, 19:56 IST
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: FC Goa have got Brandon Fernandes back in the starting line-up while Jorge Ortiz starts alongside Igor Angulo as they play 4-3-1-2. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have made five changes in their team with Idrissa Sylla starting up front. FC Goa and NorthEast United FC take on each other in match No.11 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. FC Goa have one point from their first two games while NorthEast United have four from their two games so far. Follow all the latest updates of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC on News18 Sports' live blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Nov 30, 2020 19:56 (IST)

24'

Brandon and Angulo take the ball forward and Edu Bedia makes the final pass to Gama in the middle, who shoots it wide. Gama could have done better there, at least keep it on target but he didn't take time on the ball.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:54 (IST)

22'

Promising move from Goa with Ortiz and Noguera involved and the cross in the middle just goes over Angulo. That was a close one!

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:52 (IST)

20'

NorthEast United FC are finding a couple of opportunities to go ahead and take a go at the Goa defence but are yet to trouble them much. Goa, on the other hand, need to make use of their incessant attack.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:47 (IST)

14'

Despite all the pressure from Goa, NorthEast look confortable defending at the moment. It perhaps is very important for Goa to make something happen early on to get themselves going here.

Gerard Nus has shown good tactical intelligence so far and as time goes, he will look to take the mantle away from Goa.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:42 (IST)

11'

Angulo passes the ball to Brandon, who is overlapping him on the left, but he is flagged offside. Replays show that he was possibly onside.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:42 (IST)

9'

Good play from Goa once again with Saviour Gama putting in a good cross in the ball but NorthEast defence was up to it and headed it away. FC Goa have as usual looked good at the ball so far but they need some decisiveness up front.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:38 (IST)

7'

Good interplay between Ortiz, Angulo and Noguera on the right flank but Ortiz's final shot is blocked out for a corner. Nothing much happens out of the corner.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:37 (IST)

5'

Brandon with a perfect cross from Goa's half to the right flank for Jorge Ortiz, who turns inside and goes for goal only to Subhasish to collect the ball with ease. Good moment for Goa!

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:35 (IST)

3'

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has taken an attacking strategy here by replacing a foreign centre-back and choosing to play more foreigners in the attack. It will be interesting to see how both the attack and defence fare against NorthEast United.

FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 30, 2020 19:32 (IST)

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC kicks off at the Fatorda. FC Goa are looking for their first three points of the season while NorthEast United FC will be aiming to continue their impressive form.

Nov 30, 2020 19:26 (IST)

Even as there are talks of pressure on Juan Ferrando to get a win in this game, the FC Goa coach seems unfazed.

Nov 30, 2020 19:19 (IST)

NorthEast United FC are on a bit of a unique run. Can they continue on the road or will FC Goa prove to be the biggest roadblock?

Nov 30, 2020 19:12 (IST)

We are just under half an hour away from the start of the match. Goa will need to up the ante in their attacking front and Ferrando has made an attempt on that by fielding Brandon, Ortiz and Noguera together at the start.

Nov 30, 2020 18:45 (IST)

NorthEast United FC's defensive structure and stability has been one of the most impressive things in the Indian Super League so far. FC Goa, in the two matches so far, have done well with the ball, but have looked static in the final third. They will need to find a way to break through the NEUFC structure or else, they are going to be in deep trouble.

Nov 30, 2020 18:39 (IST)

Here is NorthEast United FC's starting line-up: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia (C), Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Britto PM.

Idrissa Sylla is starting today in place of Kwesi Appiah!

Nov 30, 2020 18:38 (IST)

Here is FC Goa's starting line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo Alboniga.

Substitutes: Naveen (GK), James Donachie, Sanson, Princeton Rebello, Nestor, Romario, Makan Chothe, Ishan Pandita, Seimenlen Doungel.

Brandon is back in the starting line-up while James Donachie is on the bench. Len Doungel also finds himself on the bench this time.

Nov 30, 2020 18:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Indian Super League's match No.11 between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium as last season's ISL Shield winners FC Goa desperately look for a win.

FC Goa have not started well in terms of points on the board despite playing a good brand of football. In their season opener, FC Goa showed great character to come from two goals down to earn a draw against Bengaluru FC. In the second game, however, they went a man down and ended up conceding late to lose to Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have had a bright start with an unexpected win against Mumbai City FC and a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters.

Goa need a morale-boosting win on Monday against a team as organised as NorthEast United FC. They will need all the pieces in the puzzle to fit in. Starting from Igor Angulo up front to midfield in Lenny Rodriguez, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello and Seimenlen Doungel among others to the defence led by Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. It will be interesting to see if coach Juan Ferrando decides to play two strikers to help Angulo or decide to field youngsters like Phrangki Buam, Ishan Pandita or Makan Chothe.

NorthEast United boast of a well-rounded unit and will be a tough opponent to counter. Their head coach Gerrard Nus was proud of the character that his team showed against Kerala Blasters. Nus would be hoping that the team's foreign players pull their weight once again and strikers Idrissa Sylla, a former Anderlecht and Queens Park Rangers player, and former Ghanaian international Kwesi Appaiah, play their roles to perfection. The rest of the Indian players will also need to step up their performances to ensure that the team remains in the top four positions.

