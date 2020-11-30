ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: FC Goa Desperate for First Win

14'
Despite all the pressure from Goa, NorthEast look confortable defending at the moment. It perhaps is very important for Goa to make something happen early on to get themselves going here.
Gerard Nus has shown good tactical intelligence so far and as time goes, he will look to take the mantle away from Goa.
FC Goa 0-0 NorthEast United FC
That pass from Brandon Fernandes
Watch live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
For live updates
Even as there are talks of pressure on Juan Ferrando to get a win in this game, the FC Goa coach seems unfazed.
Gunning for the win again!
NorthEast United FC are on a bit of a unique run. Can they continue on the road or will FC Goa prove to be the biggest roadblock?
NorthEast United FC have not lost their opening 3 matches of a Hero ISL season since 2018
Can the Highlanders do it for the third season running?
NorthEast United FC's defensive structure and stability has been one of the most impressive things in the Indian Super League so far. FC Goa, in the two matches so far, have done well with the ball, but have looked static in the final third. They will need to find a way to break through the NEUFC structure or else, they are going to be in deep trouble.
The Fatorda is ready for a game between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC!
Which team are you rooting for?
Here is FC Goa's starting line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo Alboniga.
Substitutes: Naveen (GK), James Donachie, Sanson, Princeton Rebello, Nestor, Romario, Makan Chothe, Ishan Pandita, Seimenlen Doungel.
Brandon is back in the starting line-up while James Donachie is on the bench. Len Doungel also finds himself on the bench this time.
Brandon Fernandes is back in the starting XI, whereas, Ishan makes it to the bench as Coach Juan Ferrando names his side for tonight!