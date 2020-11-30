ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: FC Goa Desperate for First Win

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: FC Goa have got Brandon Fernandes back in the starting line-up while Jorge Ortiz starts alongside Igor Angulo as they play 4-3-1-2. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have made five changes in their team with Idrissa Sylla starting up front.

andtake on each other in match No.11 of the2020-21 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. FC Goa have one point from their first two games while NorthEast United have four from their two games so far. Follow all the latest updates of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC on News18 Sports' live blog.