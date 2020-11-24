ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Isma Scores as Chennayin Take 2-0 Lead Against Jamshedpur

20' Rehenesh keeping Jamshedpur in the match
Chances are coming one after another for the Chennaiyin! Rafael Schuler Crivellaro slips in a wonderful pass to the running Lallianzuala Chhangte in the right channel, he manages to drill a low shot to the right of the keeper, who does well to make himself big and send this outside for a corner.
Anirudh Thapa so far in the match
Became the first Indian goal scorer of ISL 2020-21
Scored the fastest goal of the season so far
7' Jamshedpur FC fail to equalise
Jamshedpur FC captain Peter Hartley with a golden opportunity to equalise, but the former Motherwell man heads it wide! It was a good header but it was off target. A ball whipped into the box from a free-kick, Hartley makes a good run and heads this one towards the far post but it is wide.
2' Chennaiyin take the lead
A brilliant start for last year's runners-up, Chennaiyin FC as they take the lead in the match inside one minute. Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa with the fastest goal of the season. It is also the first goal from open play and also the first goal scored by an Indian in the season's Indian Super League.
Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is underway
Match number 5 of the Indian Super League is underway. Jamshedpur FC take on Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan in Goa. All eyes will be on Jamshedpur trio of coach Owen Coyle, Nerijus Valskis and Laldinliana Renthlei as they are taking on their former team.
Chennaiyin FC Preview-
Chennaiyin FC will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign with an eye on the title once again after missing the opportunity by a whisker last season.
Jamshedpur FC Preview-
The Jamshedpur-based side, which joined the league in 2017, is yet to make it to the playoffs and will be desperately seeking a reversal of fortunes under the new gaffer.
Overall Head-to-head Record
Played: 6
CFC Wins: 2
JFC Wins: 1
Draws: 3
Chennaiyin FC will kick off their campaign with these 11 players
Here's Jamshedpur FC's starting XI
Chennaiyin FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia, Remi
Midfielders: Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Mouro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Pandian Sinivasan, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Aman Chhetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali
Head coach: Csaba Laszlo
Jamshedpur FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.
Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua.
Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh.
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.
Head coach: Owen Coyle
After Owen Coyle joined the Red Mariners, Chennai brought in Csaba Laszlo as their new coach. Last year's run ers-up then underwent a minor overhaul, roping in five new overseas players. They added Esmael Goncalves, replacing Nerijus Valskis who also moved to Jamshedpur FC, while Brazilian midfielder Memo Moura moved from Jamshedpur FC to Chennaiyin FC to add more strength in the midfield.
Hello and welcome to today's Indian Super League live match blog. In match number 5, last year's runners up Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC, who are currently under the guidance of Chennai's former head coach Owen Coyle. Today's match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.
Owen Coyle was the mastermind behind last season's stunning recovery that saw Chennaiyin go from rock bottom to within a game of the ISL title. But over the summer, he made the decision to sign for Jamshedpur FC, taking along with him last season's joint top-scorer and golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis. Also joining Coyle was Mizo defender Laldinliana Renthlei, who wore Chennaiyin's blue for a couple of seasons.