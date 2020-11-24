News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Isma Scores as Chennayin Take 2-0 Lead Against Jamshedpur

News18 Sports | November 24, 2020, 19:57 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: A brilliant start for last year's runners-up, Chennaiyin FC as they take the lead in the match inside one minute. Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa with the fastest goal of the season. It is also the first goal from open play and also the first goal scored by an Indian in the season's Indian Super League.  A lot is happening at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.  Follow News18 Sports' live blog for all the latest updates of the match.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Read More
Nov 24, 2020 19:57 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC 2-0 ahead

Nov 24, 2020 19:56 (IST)

Nov 24, 2020 19:56 (IST)

20' Rehenesh keeping Jamshedpur in the match
Chances are coming one after another for the Chennaiyin! Rafael Schuler Crivellaro slips in a wonderful pass to the running Lallianzuala Chhangte in the right channel, he manages to drill a low shot to the right of the keeper, who does well to make himself big and send this outside for a corner.

Nov 24, 2020 19:53 (IST)

10' Chennaiyin should have doubled the lead

Esmael Goncalves had a golden opportunity to increase Chennai' lead but he fluffs his line. 

Nov 24, 2020 19:47 (IST)

Anirudh Thapa so far in the match

Became the first Indian goal scorer of ISL 2020-21
Scored the fastest goal of the season so far

Nov 24, 2020 19:44 (IST)

7' Jamshedpur FC fail to equalise

Jamshedpur FC captain Peter Hartley with a golden opportunity to equalise, but the former Motherwell man heads it wide! It was a good header but it was off target. A ball whipped into the box from a free-kick, Hartley makes a good run and heads this one towards the far post but it is wide.

Nov 24, 2020 19:32 (IST)

2' Chennaiyin take the lead

A brilliant start for last year's runners-up, Chennaiyin FC as they take the lead in the match inside one minute. Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa with the fastest goal of the season. It is also the first goal from open play and also the first goal scored by an Indian in the season's Indian Super League. 

Nov 24, 2020 19:32 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is underway

Match number 5 of the Indian Super League is underway. Jamshedpur FC take on Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan in Goa. All eyes will be on Jamshedpur trio of coach Owen Coyle, Nerijus Valskis and Laldinliana Renthlei as they are taking on their former team.

Nov 24, 2020 19:17 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Preview-

Chennaiyin FC will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign with an eye on the title once again after missing the opportunity by a whisker last season. Read here

Nov 24, 2020 19:16 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Preview-

The Jamshedpur-based side, which joined the league in 2017, is yet to make it to the playoffs and will be desperately seeking a reversal of fortunes under the new gaffer. Read here

Nov 24, 2020 19:10 (IST)

Overall Head-to-head Record

Played: 6

CFC Wins:

JFC Wins: 1

Draws: 3

Nov 24, 2020 19:05 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC will kick off their campaign with these 11 players

Nov 24, 2020 19:03 (IST)

Here's Jamshedpur FC's starting XI

Nov 24, 2020 18:55 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia, Remi

Midfielders: Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Mouro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Pandian Sinivasan, Rafael Crivellaro

Forwards: Aman Chhetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Head coach: Csaba Laszlo

Nov 24, 2020 18:52 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua.

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh.

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.

Head coach: Owen Coyle

Nov 24, 2020 18:41 (IST)

After Owen Coyle joined the Red Mariners, Chennai brought in Csaba Laszlo as their new coach. Last year's run ers-up then underwent a minor overhaul, roping in five new overseas players. They added Esmael Goncalves, replacing Nerijus Valskis who also moved to Jamshedpur FC, while Brazilian midfielder Memo Moura moved from Jamshedpur FC to Chennaiyin FC to add more strength in the midfield.

Nov 24, 2020 18:38 (IST)

Hello and welcome to today's Indian Super League live match blog. In match number 5, last year's runners up Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC, who are currently under the guidance of Chennai's former head coach Owen Coyle. Today's match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Isma Scores as Chennayin Take 2-0 Lead Against Jamshedpur
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Owen Coyle was the mastermind behind last season's stunning recovery that saw Chennaiyin go from rock bottom to within a game of the ISL title. But over the summer, he made the decision to sign for Jamshedpur FC, taking along with him last season's joint top-scorer and golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis. Also joining Coyle was Mizo defender Laldinliana Renthlei, who wore Chennaiyin's blue for a couple of seasons.





Coyle, no doubt, knows the players that he left behind really well, but the Scot doesn't believe that's an advantage. "Obviously, we know their strengths," he said. "But I've always felt that when you come up against your old team, players who have played for you before, they want to show you they're still the top players that you believed they were. So we'll be very respectful of them."


The signing of Valskis will no doubt add teeth to Jamshedpur's attack. But Coyle will be aware that more pressing problems lie elsewhere. Jamshedpur conceded 35 goals last season with only Hyderabad FC having a more porous defence. It remains to be seen whether the captures of former Sunderland defender Peter Hartley and Nigerian centre-back Stephen Eze will improve things in this regard.


ALSO READ | Jamshedpur Face Tough Season Despite Owen Coyle at Helm


For Chennaiyin, the biggest task will be to fill the gaps left behind by departing players. Of the foreign contingent from last season, only new captain Rafael Crivellaro and defender Eli Sabia remain. New coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that new recruits like Slovak forward Jakub Sylvester and Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic can help fill these gaps. Jamshedpur fans will also find a familiar face in the Chennaiyin ranks - Brazilian defender Memo played for their side last season.


ALSO READ | Chennaiyin Ready for Another Title Challenge after Runners-up Finish Last Season


Despite all the additions, a familiar face will be expected to bear a lot of the burden - Crivellaro, who created more chances (52) than anyone else in the league. "I'm very happy and honoured to be the captain," he said. "But for me, nothing changes, my style or the way that I play football. The most important thing is to make good assists for my strikers.



Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You