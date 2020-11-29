ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: Jamshedpur, Odisha Eye 1st Win

Event Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC take on each other in their second match of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season after both teams lost their respective fixtures in the first round. This is match No.10 of the ongoing season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco,Goa. Follow all the latest updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC on News18 Sports' live blog.



Nov 29, 2020 16:11 (IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Indian Super League 2020-21's match No.10 between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. Both the teams had lost their fixtures in the first round of matches in the league and will be eager to get their first points on the board.

Jamshedpur FC fell to a fast-paced Chennaiyin FC side 2-1 in their season opener. Jamshedpur's main man Nerijus Valskis scored a goal but the team failed to supply him regularly and paid the price for it. Odisha, on the other hand, played a horrid game against Hyderabad FC in their opener where the Nizams went away with a 1-0 win after dominating the entire game. Odisha's midfield look non-existent against Hyderabad and the Bhubaneswar-based team will need a massive turnaround to get a win today.



Jamshedpur FC will be without their defenders Peter Hartley and Narender Gahlot after both of them got injured in the game against Chennaiyin FC. Coach Owen Coyle said that David Grande will miss out as well. Odisha FC, on the other hand, have no injury concerns but their defence will be a worry with Valskis and Jackichand Singh in attack for Jamshedpur.



Ahead of the match, Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter admitted that they went wrong with the tactical balance in their first game. "We ended up being very separated. We couldn't get the ball up to the forward players. We need to relax a little bit more on the ball. We can defend with more personality and more control," he said. Coyle, on the other hand, said he will look to get his Jamshedpur side off to a better start. "We will look to start the game better, try and take control of it. We have to try and win those valuable three points. Because three points can push you five or six places up in the league."