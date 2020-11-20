News18 Logo

sports

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Indian Football Back with Blockbuster Clash

News18 Sports | November 20, 2020, 20:13 IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates:  Michael Soosairaj was injured in the opening minutes of the game and Subhasish Bose replaced him as Kerala Blasters takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first game of seventh season of the Indian Super League season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Both sides have passionate fan base, a famed rivalry, and both squads are full of star-studded players masterminded by shrewd tacticians.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Nov 20, 2020 20:13 (IST)

37' - 

KBFC's Ritwik with a golden opportunity but he can't break the deadlock.

Pranoy Halder is booked from the restart and shown the first yellow card of the game for his challenge near the halfway line.

Nov 20, 2020 20:09 (IST)

35' - 

Edu Garcia was through on goal but his control fails him in the final moment as Costa Nhamoinesu clears it out the danger. 

Nov 20, 2020 20:07 (IST)

34' - 

Roy Krishna takes a short from distance. He was slightly off balance and thus skied his shot in the end. He has in fact not scored against Kerala Blasters. He would want to change that stat!

Nov 20, 2020 20:04 (IST)

30' - We have a drinks break as the game completes 30 minutes. 

Time for the coaches to get in a few words in the ears of the Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan players. 

Nov 20, 2020 19:58 (IST)

24' - 

Bakary Kone climbs high in the air and manages to et his head to ball from corner but directs it in the opposite direction, away from his desired goal. The referee blows his whistle and calls for off-side.

Nov 20, 2020 19:52 (IST)

18' - Chance!

What a chance for defence does it's job!

Roy Krishna is on his bike and gets the slips to let loose a terrific shot. Costa Nhamoinesu though is there at the right place at the right time.

Nov 20, 2020 19:47 (IST)

14' 

Michael Soosairaj has the perfect chance to play Krishna with ATKMB on the break but he misjudges the weight on the ball and the keeper gathers it again. 

Two minutes later, he is at it again on the left flank for ATKMB as he brought down by the KBFC defender. 

He looks in pain and can't continue. Subhasish Bose comes on in his place.

Nov 20, 2020 19:43 (IST)

9' - 

Prabir Das has the ball on the right flank and with acres of space in front of him. His ball in the middle is overcooked and Blasters keeper Albino gathers it comfortably. 

Nov 20, 2020 19:37 (IST)

4' 

KBFC pass the ball from the kick-off and after a few nervy passes.

A back pass to the keeper, Albino is slow to react and does well to put in a slide and get the bal back in play.

Sahal get the first challenge on Edu Garcia in the 3rd minute and the from that AKTMB could and get a corner. They could have got ahead early in the opening game. as Roy Krishna ends up scuffing a free shot inside th box.

Nov 20, 2020 19:32 (IST)

Kick-off! Here we go! The 7th season of the Indian Super League is underway.

Kerala Blasters go up against ATK Mohun Bagan. 

Nov 20, 2020 19:12 (IST)

Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), welcomed the resumption of major live sports action in India as the Hero Indian Super League kicks off in Goa today.

“I am proud to announce that ISL will become the first sporting event of such large scale to be organized in our home country, India. We are overjoyed to bring the League back into your homes once again and broadcast it in over 80 countries outside of India,” says Nita Ambani in a video message to be aired on ISL broadcast Star Sports ahead of the Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan game. Read full statement

Nov 20, 2020 19:07 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan fans, presenting the new 'official song' -  

Nov 20, 2020 19:00 (IST)
 

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI - 

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Carl Gerard McHugh, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Pronay Halder, Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna.

Nov 20, 2020 18:59 (IST)

Kerala Blasters Starting XI -

Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Nongdamba Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Jose Vicente Gomez Umpierrez, Ritwik Kumar Das, Gary Hooper.

Nov 20, 2020 18:57 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan, with the coming together of two champions teams, will be one of the favourites to win 7th season of ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview for ISL 2020-21: Read Here

Nov 20, 2020 18:49 (IST)

Kerala Blasters will begin their fresh project with new names and I-League-winning coach in Kibu Vicuna.

Here is the Kerala Blasters Preview for ISL 2020-21: Read Here

Nov 20, 2020 18:41 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba

Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh

Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

Nov 20, 2020 18:33 (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.

Defenders: Costa NhamoinesuNishu Kumar, Bakary KoneJessel CarneiroSandeep Singh, Abdul HakkuLalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio CidonchaSahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga KhawlhringYondrembem DenechandraNongdamba NaoremArjun JayarajAyush AdhikariJeakson Singh, Prasanth KaruthadathkuniRitwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo PereyraNaorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

Nov 20, 2020 18:26 (IST)

Indian Super League 2020-21 kick-offs with the block-buster clash between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Indian Football Back with Blockbuster Clash
ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: ISL)

With the league becoming the first major sporting event in India to return to stadiums after eight months, this is the third consecutive instance that ATK (this time with Mohun Bagan) will be facing off in the season-opener. Having won the first two instances, can two-time finalists Kerala Blasters get lucky a third time?

Much has changed since these two last met. For Kerala Blasters, there's an element of uncertainty with Kibu Vicuna replacing Eelco Schattorie as head coach. Vicuna, having steered Mohun Bagan to an I-League triumph last season while playing an attacking brand of football, faces his former employers with a point to prove.

Meanwhile, their opponents — as the defending champions of ISL and I-League having joined forces — will start the season as title favourites with Antonio Lopez Habas helming a strengthened squad

With the two Spanish tacticians going head-to-head and with both sides not short of big names, fans can expect a thrilling encounter as football returns amidst the new normal. And with these two rivals always dishing out entertaining fare whenever they've met, there's no better fixture to begin the season with.

