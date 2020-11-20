ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Indian Football Back with Blockbuster Clash

14'
Michael Soosairaj has the perfect chance to play Krishna with ATKMB on the break but he misjudges the weight on the ball and the keeper gathers it again.
Two minutes later, he is at it again on the left flank for ATKMB as he brought down by the KBFC defender.
He looks in pain and can't continue. Subhasish Bose comes on in his place.
4'
KBFC pass the ball from the kick-off and after a few nervy passes.
A back pass to the keeper, Albino is slow to react and does well to put in a slide and get the bal back in play.
Sahal get the first challenge on Edu Garcia in the 3rd minute and the from that AKTMB could and get a corner. They could have got ahead early in the opening game. as Roy Krishna ends up scuffing a free shot inside th box.
Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), welcomed the resumption of major live sports action in India as the Hero Indian Super League kicks off in Goa today.
"I am proud to announce that ISL will become the first sporting event of such large scale to be organized in our home country, India. We are overjoyed to bring the League back into your homes once again and broadcast it in over 80 countries outside of India," says Nita Ambani in a video message to be aired on ISL broadcast Star Sports ahead of the Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan game.
ATK Mohun Bagan fans, presenting the new 'official song' -
ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI -
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Carl Gerard McHugh, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Pronay Halder, Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna.
Kerala Blasters Starting XI -
Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Nongdamba Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Jose Vicente Gomez Umpierrez, Ritwik Kumar Das, Gary Hooper.
ATK Mohun Bagan, with the coming together of two champions teams, will be one of the favourites to win 7th season of ISL.
Kerala Blasters will begin their fresh project with new names and I-League-winning coach in Kibu Vicuna.
ATK Mohun Bagan
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba
Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi
Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh
Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla
Kerala Blasters FC
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.
Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara
Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar
Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
Indian Super League 2020-21 kick-offs with the block-buster clash between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.