ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Cido Scores as Kerala Take 1-0 Lead Against NorthEast

5' Kerala Blasters take the lead courtesy captain Cido
Kerala captain Cido (Cidoncha) has headed them ahead in the game inside 5 minutes from a set-piece. The ball was floated in from the right plank into the box by Seityasen Singh and Sergio Cidoncha jumped and headed it into the far post. No chance for Subhasish
KBFC 1- 0 NEUFC
Kerala and NEUFC had two of the worst defense tallies in the league last year, only managing three clean sheets each. While NEUFC seems to have worked on bolstering their backline, the same old woes are haunting Kerala. In their opener against ATKMB, the goal that cost them the game came from a defensive mistake.
Can NorthEast United FC continue their unbeaten run against Kerala Blasters FC??
4⃣ games unbeaten 🆚 @KeralaBlasters
Will @NEUtdFC's run continue after #KBFCNEU?
Here is NorthEast United FC's starting XI
@Fedegallego and Rakesh Pradhan return to the starting line-up!

Here is Kerala Blasters FC's starting XI
Debuts for Nishu and Rohit as the boss makes 4⃣ changes tonight!
NorthEast United FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Kerala Blasters FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.
Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara
Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar
Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
"Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation, and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match," said Nus, ahead of the Kerala game.
"Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation, and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match," said Nus, ahead of the Kerala game.
On the eve of the match, Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna said, "They played a very good match against Mumbai City and they are a very good team. For sure, they are going to be a strong team and a very tough challenge for us."

Hello and welcome to today's ISL live match blog. In match number 7 of the Indian Super League season 7, Kerala Blasters FC take on NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. While Kerala Blasters will look to notch up their maiden win of the season, on the other hand, Gerard Nus' NorthEast United FC will look secure their second victory in as many games.