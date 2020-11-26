News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Cido Scores as Kerala Take 1-0 Lead Against NorthEast

News18 Sports | November 26, 2020, 19:55 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: It has been a dream start for Kerala Blasters against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Kerala captain Cido (Cidoncha) has headed them ahead in the game inside 5 minutes from a set-piece.  The ball was floated in from the right plank into the box by Seityasen Singh and Sergio Cidoncha jumped and headed it into the far post. For Live Updates follow News18.com

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Read More
Nov 26, 2020 19:55 (IST)

15' Cido is making things happen tonight

Sergio Cidoncha, the goalscorer is making things happen tonight. This time he races with the ball into the box and shoots from an acute angle, it was likely a square for Hooper but Subhasish Roy Chowdhury dives low to collect the ball.

Nov 26, 2020 19:52 (IST)

12' NEUFC fighting back

Despite being behind, Gerard Nus' NorthEast United are slowly now getting into the game. They are stitching good passes but there is yet to be a clear cut chance for them. Kerala is seeing more of the ball though!

Nov 26, 2020 19:39 (IST)

5' Kerala Blasters take the lead courtesy captain Cido

Kerala captain Cido (Cidoncha) has headed them ahead in the game inside 5 minutes from a set-piece. The ball was floated in from the right plank into the box by Seityasen Singh and Sergio Cidoncha jumped and headed it into the far post. No chance for Subhasish

KBFC 1- 0 NEUFC

Nov 26, 2020 19:35 (IST)

Match number 7 of the Indian Super League season 7 begins

Nov 26, 2020 19:34 (IST)

All the players are wearing a black armband to mourn the death of Diego Maradona, who died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. A minute of silence was also observed to pay tribute to the late football legend.

Nov 26, 2020 19:21 (IST)

Kerala and NEUFC had two of the worst defense tallies in the league last year, only managing three clean sheets each. While NEUFC seems to have worked on bolstering their backline, the same old woes are haunting Kerala. In their opener against ATKMB, the goal that cost them the game came from a defensive mistake. 

Nov 26, 2020 19:20 (IST)

Can NorthEast United FC continue their unbeaten run against Kerala Blasters FC??

Nov 26, 2020 19:17 (IST)

Last Five Matches

NEUFC 0-1 KBFC

NEUFC 2-1 KBFC

KBFC 0-0 NEUFC

KBFC 1-1 NEUFC

NEUFC 0-0 KBFC

Nov 26, 2020 19:09 (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head record

Matches Played: 12
Matches Won by KBFC: 5
Matches Won by NEUFC: 3
Drawn: 4

Nov 26, 2020 19:05 (IST)

Here is NorthEast United FC's starting XI

Nov 26, 2020 19:04 (IST)

Here is Kerala Blasters FC's starting XI

Nov 26, 2020 18:56 (IST)

NorthEast United FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Nov 26, 2020 18:54 (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.

Defenders: Costa NhamoinesuNishu Kumar, Bakary KoneJessel CarneiroSandeep Singh, Abdul HakkuLalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio CidonchaSahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga KhawlhringYondrembem DenechandraNongdamba NaoremArjun JayarajAyush AdhikariJeakson Singh, Prasanth KaruthadathkuniRitwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo PereyraNaorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

Nov 26, 2020 18:48 (IST)

"Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation, and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match," said Nus, ahead of the Kerala game.

Nov 26, 2020 18:40 (IST)

On the eve of the match, Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna said, "They played a very good match against Mumbai City and they are a very good team. For sure, they are going to be a strong team and a very tough challenge for us."

Nov 26, 2020 18:36 (IST)

Hello and welcome to today's ISL live match blog. In match number 7 of the Indian Super League season 7, Kerala Blasters FC take on NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. While Kerala Blasters will look to notch up their maiden win of the season, on the other hand, Gerard Nus' NorthEast United FC will look secure their second victory in as many games.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Cido Scores as Kerala Take 1-0 Lead Against NorthEast
Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

Gerard Nus' side had shocked Mumbai City FC in their opener with many impressed by their defensive resilience. Against a Kerala side that did not manage a single shot on target in their loss to ATK Mohun Bagan on the opening day of ISL-7, Nus will back his defenders to continue their good run.

He will also be buoyed by the fact that NEUFC are unbeaten in their last four games against Kerala. Regardless, Nus expects a tough game against Kerala. "Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation, and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match," he said. "They did not deserve to lose. They are going to play good football again."

Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna knows how strong his opponents are and is under no illusions. "They played a very good match against Mumbai City and they are a very good team. For sure, they are going to be a strong team and a very tough challenge for us," he said.

Kerala and NEUFC had two of the worst defence tallies in the league last year, only managing three clean sheets each. While the latter seems to have moved on from there and bolstered their backline, the same old woes are haunting Kerala. In their opener against ATKMB, the goal that cost them the game came from a defensive mistake.

But Vicuna says that things will improve with time and that his Kerala side is essentially a work in progress. "It takes time and we are in the process. I think with time, we are going to be better, we are going to play better. We have a lot of new players, both Indian and foreign. So it will take time to create our identity as a football team," he said.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You