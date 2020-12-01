ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: East Bengal Eye 1st Win, Mumbai Look for Groove

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates.



Mumbai City FC are currently fifth in the ISL points table after recording three points from two games. Despite the win against FC Goa in their previous fixture, what Mumbai City FC are looking for is their rhythm and scoring prowess. East Bengal, on the other hand, had a very tough first match against ATK Mohun Bagan, who have a well-settled unit. Despite a good show, East Bengal have no points to show for it.



After securing their first win of the season, Mumbai City FC will be keen to build on the momentum. The Islanders have dominated possession in both their matches, however, they have struggled to score. They have registered just one goal so far, joint least among teams who have played two matches. The Adam Le Fondre-Hugo Boumous pair will once again be key for Mumbai's attack. It remains to be seen though if Bartholomew Ogbeche gets his place in the starting XI.



Robbie Fowler's side also dominated possession in their first game and their former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington looked threatening in the midfield. It was lack of finishing prowess with Balwant Singh upfront that proved costly for them. Apart from Pilkington, Matti Steinmann looked strong in passes and held possession for long and even Surchandra Singh and Loken Meetei looked promising. The forward line will need to convert their chances when they clash against the Sergio Lobera-outfit.