ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: East Bengal Eye 1st Win, Mumbai Look for Groove

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates:Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal take on each other in match No.12 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Mumbai's third game and they have three points to show so far after their win over FC Goa in the previous clash. East Bengal put up a good first impression in the loss against ATK Mohun Bagan and will now look to convert that into a good result as well. Follow all the latest updates of Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal on News18 Sports' live blog.
Here is SC East Bengal's starting line-up: Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad Thaivalappil, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Surchandra Singh, Balwant Singh.
Here is Mumbai City FC's starting line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre.
Here's what Robbie Fowler thinks of his team's performance in their first game:
"It's not been the most ideal preparation. For a team that has been together for two-and-a-half weeks, I think we put in a good performance. But we've accepted it, adapted to it. We were incredibly late coming here, so we have not trained together. But the way we played, we proved we can get better and better," Fowler had said after the loss to ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 01, 2020 18:33 (IST)
Mandar Rao Dessai, who will be making his 100th ISL appearance tonight, spoke to News18.com ahead of the match and believed Mumbai City FC's match with SC East Bengal will be a tussle for ball possession.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Indian Super League's match No.12 between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. While Mumbai are looking to gain momentum from their previous win over FC Goa, East Bengal are searching for their first win in what is their second match of the season.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates.
Mumbai City FC are currently fifth in the ISL points table after recording three points from two games. Despite the win against FC Goa in their previous fixture, what Mumbai City FC are looking for is their rhythm and scoring prowess. East Bengal, on the other hand, had a very tough first match against ATK Mohun Bagan, who have a well-settled unit. Despite a good show, East Bengal have no points to show for it.
After securing their first win of the season, Mumbai City FC will be keen to build on the momentum. The Islanders have dominated possession in both their matches, however, they have struggled to score. They have registered just one goal so far, joint least among teams who have played two matches. The Adam Le Fondre-Hugo Boumous pair will once again be key for Mumbai's attack. It remains to be seen though if Bartholomew Ogbeche gets his place in the starting XI.
Robbie Fowler's side also dominated possession in their first game and their former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington looked threatening in the midfield. It was lack of finishing prowess with Balwant Singh upfront that proved costly for them. Apart from Pilkington, Matti Steinmann looked strong in passes and held possession for long and even Surchandra Singh and Loken Meetei looked promising. The forward line will need to convert their chances when they clash against the Sergio Lobera-outfit.