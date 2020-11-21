ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Covid-Hit NEUFC Face MCFC

NEUFC Preview: With a new coach and virtually a new squad, The Highlanders seek new heights. Apart from unremarkable campaigns, managerial changes have been NEUFC’s only point of consistency. Read Here .

Mumbai City FC, backed by the City Football Group, will have the world's resources at their hands but with it will come expectations. With a new coach and a whole lot of new signings, Mumbai City pose another challenge on title.

Lobera during the pre-season media meet had advocated attacking brand of football but said the team needed to strike a balance between attack and defence. Mumbai have two good strikers in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre who can prove to be more than handful for any opposition. The team has roped in utility midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh, England-born Japanese Cy Goddard and their roles as feeders will be important in the larger context of the game.

Lobera has multiple options in Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others. The inclusion of Mandar Rao Dessai has bolstered the team's defence and he coupled with the likes of Sarthak Golui, Senegalese Mourtada Fall and Mohamad Rakip are ready thwart any attacking line-up.On the other hand, NorthEast United FC under new coach Gerard Nus, would also be aiming for redemption after a poor last season. 'The Highlanders' will expect their foreign players to pull their weight with much depending on former Anderlecht and Queens Park Rangers striker Idrissa Sylla and former Ghanaian international Kwesi Appaiah.NEUFC will have in mind their perennial weakness in front of goal: the Highlanders have scored only 95 goals in 98 matches so far in ISL history. However, to bring about a big change in attitude, midfielder Federico Gallego will have to lead the way. The Uruguayan will look to replicate his form from the 2018-19 season when the Highlanders made it to the playoffs.