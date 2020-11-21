News18 Logo

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Covid-Hit NEUFC Face MCFC

News18 Sports | November 21, 2020, 18:47 IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Latest Updates: Coronavirus-hit NorthEast United FC take on a new-look Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League season 7 as they clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The two sides, between them, have featured just thrice in the knockout stages so far.

Mumbai City FC are a revamped side with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach of repute and have never won the ISL trophy. Mumbai City would be hoping that there is a turnaround in fortunes under new coach Sergio Lobera, who had guided FC Goa to the inaugural ISL League Shield winners last season. The only time NEUFC finished in the top half of the table was in 2018-19 season when they made it to the semi-finals.
Nov 21, 2020 18:47 (IST)

MCFC Starting XI - Amrinder Ranjit Singh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Daniel Santana Trujillo, Hugo Adnan Boumous, Raynier Raymond Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Glenville Adam James le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Nov 21, 2020 18:46 (IST)

NEUFC Starting XI - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Miguel Vieira Babo Machado.

Nov 21, 2020 18:45 (IST)

MCFC Preview: Mumbai City FC, backed by the City Football Group, will have the world's resources at their hands but with it will come expectations. With a new coach and a whole lot of new signings, Mumbai City pose another challenge on title. Read Here.

Nov 21, 2020 18:41 (IST)

NEUFC Preview: With a new coach and virtually a new squad, The Highlanders seek new heights. Apart from unremarkable campaigns, managerial changes have been NEUFC’s only point of consistency. Read Here.

Nov 21, 2020 18:31 (IST)

Mumbai City FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij

Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Nov 21, 2020 18:27 (IST)

NorthEast United FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Nov 21, 2020 18:20 (IST)

NorthEast United FC take on Mumbai City FC in the second game of the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Lobera during the pre-season media meet had advocated attacking brand of football but said the team needed to strike a balance between attack and defence. Mumbai have two good strikers in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre who can prove to be more than handful for any opposition. The team has roped in utility midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh, England-born Japanese Cy Goddard and their roles as feeders will be important in the larger context of the game.

ALSO READ | Mumbai City FC Preview: Blue Moon Rises Over The Islanders


Lobera has multiple options in Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others. The inclusion of Mandar Rao Dessai has bolstered the team's defence and he coupled with the likes of Sarthak Golui, Senegalese Mourtada Fall and Mohamad Rakip are ready thwart any attacking line-up.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC under new coach Gerard Nus, would also be aiming for redemption after a poor last season. 'The Highlanders' will expect their foreign players to pull their weight with much depending on former Anderlecht and Queens Park Rangers striker Idrissa Sylla and former Ghanaian international Kwesi Appaiah.

ALSO READ | NorthEast United FC Preview: The Highlanders Seek New High Under New Coach

NEUFC will have in mind their perennial weakness in front of goal: the Highlanders have scored only 95 goals in 98 matches so far in ISL history. However, to bring about a big change in attitude, midfielder Federico Gallego will have to lead the way. The Uruguayan will look to replicate his form from the 2018-19 season when the Highlanders made it to the playoffs.

