ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: Kolkata Derby Graces ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates



While ATK Mohun Bagan have most of their squad intact from the previous ISL season when ATK (Mohun Bagan had not merged with them then) had won the title, East Bengal have assembled the squad late after their acquisition by Shree Cement was a last-minute affair. Earlier this year, in January, when the teams last meet, Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-1 I the I-League. The reverse fixture was slated to be played on March 15, but had to be cancelled due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Led by a new head coach in former Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler, SCEB will aim to open their campaign on a winning note. SCEB boast of a line-up heavy with talented Indian players including Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Balwant Singh. Their foreign contingent, spearheaded by captain Dylan Fox alongside experienced stars such as Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma, will give Fowler confidence as he embraces his second stint as head coach. “Our team is full of leaders and Danny is a leader among leaders," the 45-year-old said. "I believe in him and feel he has the acumen to drive SCEB forward as we build up to our first game, the big derby. I have had good conversations with him and he has shown the hunger like everybody else, to deliver the goods for the team."



On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas isn't short of experience, having won two ISL titles. ATKMB's strong squad depth also means that Habas' side will start as favourites. The Mariners began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters and a win against their arch-rivals might just hand them the momentum they need as the season goes on. "The derby is a special match and it's important for me because I know what's the intensity in Kolkata and what it means to the supporters," Habas said. "We have to respect and try and bring joy to our supporters in Kolkata."