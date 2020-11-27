ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: Kolkata Derby Graces ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: The Indian Super League is set to witness it's first ever Kolkata derby as new entrants SC East Bengal and rebranded ATK Mohun Bagan take on each other in match No.8 of the 2020-21 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. Follow all the latest updates of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on News18 Sports' live blog.
The Kolkata Derby is finally here in the ISL. There has been a lot of anticipation and build-up around this encounter amongst the entire football fraternity as the two heavyweights joined India's premier football league.
Hello and welcome to today's ISL live match blog. In match number 8 of the Indian Super League season 7, SC East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. This is the first time that the ISL is witnessing the age-old Kolkata derby.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates
While ATK Mohun Bagan have most of their squad intact from the previous ISL season when ATK (Mohun Bagan had not merged with them then) had won the title, East Bengal have assembled the squad late after their acquisition by Shree Cement was a last-minute affair. Earlier this year, in January, when the teams last meet, Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-1 I the I-League. The reverse fixture was slated to be played on March 15, but had to be cancelled due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Led by a new head coach in former Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler, SCEB will aim to open their campaign on a winning note. SCEB boast of a line-up heavy with talented Indian players including Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Balwant Singh. Their foreign contingent, spearheaded by captain Dylan Fox alongside experienced stars such as Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma, will give Fowler confidence as he embraces his second stint as head coach. “Our team is full of leaders and Danny is a leader among leaders," the 45-year-old said. "I believe in him and feel he has the acumen to drive SCEB forward as we build up to our first game, the big derby. I have had good conversations with him and he has shown the hunger like everybody else, to deliver the goods for the team."
On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas isn't short of experience, having won two ISL titles. ATKMB's strong squad depth also means that Habas' side will start as favourites. The Mariners began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters and a win against their arch-rivals might just hand them the momentum they need as the season goes on. "The derby is a special match and it's important for me because I know what's the intensity in Kolkata and what it means to the supporters," Habas said. "We have to respect and try and bring joy to our supporters in Kolkata."