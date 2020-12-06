ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction

In form Mumbai City FC will look forward to clinching another victory over Odisha FC in the upcoming weekend match of Indian Super League 2020-21 on December 6. The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The Indian Super League 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC will kick off at 5 pm on Sunday. Mumbai will be aiming to get their third consecutive win after defeating East Bengal and Goa in their previous games. Odisha FC on the other hand, remains victory less and will give their all to gain the winning points this weekend.

There are no major injuries in both the squads and the coaches would have the liberty to send in the best players.

The 2020-21 season is being held in between a total of 11 teams. These sides are ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa and SC East Bengal.

Probable line-ups:

Mumbai City FC against Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Hernán, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohammad Rakip, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Adam Le Fondre, Mandar Desai, Bipin Singh

Odisha FC against Mumbai City FC: Kamaljit Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Marcelinho, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Laishram Singh

What time will Indian Super League 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match will start at 5 pm on Sunday, December 6. The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC fixture will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match, Indian Super League 2020-21 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.