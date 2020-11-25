ISL 2020-21: Lobera Admits Going Against FC Goa Will be Special, Boumous Says It's All in the Past

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be nothing like before! When Sergio Lobera was at the helm of FC Goa, this was a fairly one-sided affair with the Goan outfit coming out on top quite easily. However, now Lobera along with four other former FC Goa players - Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous - don the blue jersey. While Jahouh will not be available for this game following his red card in their Indian Super league (ISL) season opener against NorthEast United FC, the rest are likely to take the field.

Most of the transfer from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC was not something that bothered the Goan outfit much but it was the poaching of Boumous that spilled some bad blood. Boumous, along with Ferran Corominas, was FC Goa's best performer last season and with Coro and FC Goa not reaching a monetary agreement, Boumous was going to be crucial. However, Mumbai poached Boumous and paid a hefty amount for him and the Goan club was forced to look for his replacement.

Mumbai City FC coach Lobera admitted that going up against FC Goa would be special for him but everyone else played down the enmity involved in this match. FC Goa's new coach Juan Ferrando said it was another game for him but also acknowledged that players who have moved from Goa to Mumbai may have extra motivation.

However, Boumous was only focussed on winning the match for Mumbai and said, "FC Goa is the past and now, I am only focussed on Mumbai. Of course, there will be my teammates who I had played with for the past two years but that's it. FC Goa captain Edu Bedia, on the other hand, said extra motivation may not be too good as one "may end up doing more than what needs to be done on the pitch. For us, it's simple. Yes, there are going to be our ex-teammates on the pitch but like coach said, we have to focus on ourselves and getting the three points. Last game, we finished well and we just want to continue that momentum and do well."

GETTING THE BEST XI

Lobera has immense attacking threat in his team and so has FC Goa. Mumbai City FC looked flat, out of ideas and non-cohesive without Jahouh while Ferrando also had to change his system in the second half against Bengaluru FC to make his team more effective. Both teams played against a more defensive unit in their first games but when they go against each other, it's likely to be a more open game.

"It is not possible to compare Goa's game as NorthEast United was a completely different team. Adam Le Fondre has a lot of experience and is a very good player for us. I want to try and manage the best XI. I tried to do that last game but may be there needs to be a little bit of a change.

"My focus is on keeping up the good things from the first game and learning from the mistakes and constantly improve. We will have more space against FC Goa and we can play in another way," Lobera said at the pre-match press conference.

Boumous admitted that when chances are not converted, it can be frustrating but he added that they were at least getting into those spaces and can work on improving their "offensive animation".

Bedia, on the other hand, said FC Goa showed their fighting mentality in the game against Bengaluru and he felt they deserved three points instead of one. "Once we work on the details like set pieces, we will be there," he said.

Ferrando also said it was important for his team to be strong mentality and that showed in the Bengaluru game. "I hope game by game, we stay strong and everyone understands concepts and tactics. 90 per cent, I am thinking about my team. Of course, you study the opponent but I am focussed on improving my players and then field the best XI.

"It's important for us to be competitive each game, to be positive and win three points. Against Mumbai or any other opponent. Tomorrow, of course there are some strange details as the coach is ex-Goa coach but our mentality in friendly game or championship or in future, Asian Champions League, it is to win games and be positive."

About his style of play, Ferrando says he draws it from his players. His style is essentially what complements his squad, "Most important is to know the players and the style is decided according to that. I am very happy with my squad, with good technical quality and they understand tactics, which is why my style is this way."

Goa registered big wins against Mumbai City FC last season but Bedia feels the game on Wednesday is going to be completely different from what it was in the 2019-20 season. "I don't think the games that were played last season have much to do with the one we are playing this season. Ultimately, they are completely new teams, coaches have changed, players as well, so what happened last season won't matter. It is true that our style of play is similar but beyond that I don't think there is much similarity from last season."

About Brandon Fernandes, who came on as a substitute in the last game and absolutely changed it in FC Goa's favour, Ferrando said, "Brandon is working with the team and the physios and I am happy but we need to take care of him and pay attention to his knee and a lot other details. For 7 months, he was only working at home and it's not the same. For coaching staff, it is important to help the players and help with the GPS and other details.

Everybody is ready for the next game. Everyone's working and then we will decide who to field."