ISL 2020-21 Match 93, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: How to Watch Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The Indian Super League 2020-21 clash between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC is a must watch as one side aims to reach the top four in hopes to challenge for the title, while the other looks to get out of the bottom three on the ISL table. Hyderabad FC take on Kerala Blasters and the match has all the fireworks in the making.

A win for either side will be crucial at this point of time in the league and Hyderabad FC will look to walk away with three points and claim the third rank in the IS points table. However, make no mistake as Kerala Blasters are not a team which back down easily and are known to convert chances into goals.

The Kerala Blasters’ defence wall has been rock solid, with goalkeeper Albino Gomez putting on a show with his superb reflexes and outstanding saves so far this season. While Hyderabad FC rely on striker Aridana Santana to provide the goals, the hosts will also hope their midfield step up and provide the chances which has been missing in the past few games.

Hyderabad FC are currently fifth on the ISL table, whereas Kerala Blasters are ranked tenth. A win for Hyderabad FC see them secure the third rank on the table with 27 points, however, the standings may change if NorthEast United FC are able to win their next clash, which is against Chennayin FC. Hyderabad FC and FC Goa share 24 points, with the latter side ahead on goal difference.

It’s all to play for in this exciting clash as three points are up for grab in the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters fixture.

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 16, 2021, from 19:30 (7:30) PM IST onwards.