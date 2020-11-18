ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC - Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

Two-time semi-finalists Mumbai City FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 season against NorthEast United FC, on Saturday, November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

The Islanders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season as they finished fifth, however, they have gone through a major overhaul of the team in the transfer window period. The team have roped in many key players from FC Goa like Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall. They have also signed up coach Sergio Lobera, who was sacked by FC Goa earlier this year.

The club have also acquired midfielder’s Hernan Santana, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes and Cy Goddard, striker Adam Le Fondre, and Nigerian international Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams and 115 games. It will be played across three stadiums sans crowds in Goa due to the pandemic.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 Introduces a Series of Technological Innovations for the Season

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai FC Full squad

Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders - Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia

Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai FC Team fixtures:

Saturday, November 21 – Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, November 25 – Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, December 1 – Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 6 – Mumbai City FC vs Odisha at GMC Stadium, 5:00 pm

Sunday, December 9 – Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Monday, December 14 – Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 20 – Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad at Tilak Maidan, 5:00 pm

Tuesday, January 2 – Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Monday, January 11, 2021 – Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.