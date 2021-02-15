ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Mumbai City FC, who are currently placed at the second spot in the ISL 2020-21, will be locking horns with Bengaluru FC on Monday. Both the teams have not been able to register their win in the respective latest matches that they have played. Mumbai City FC currently have 34 points from 16 matches after their latest ended in a draw against Goa by 3-3. Bengaluru FC, on the contrary, are placed at number 7 with only 19 points from 17 matches. The team lost their latest kick off against ATK Mohun Bagan by 0-2.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium on Monday, February 15. The kickoff is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at the probable 11 of the two teams:

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh and Adam Le Fondre.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Muirang Wungngayam, Fran Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez and Sunil Chhetri.

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How to watch the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.