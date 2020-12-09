ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MFC vs CFC Telecast, Team News

Match 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will bring forth an exciting fixture as table-toppers Mumbai City FC lock horns with two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday, December 9.

Mumbai City FC have won three out of the four games so far in the tournament and are current leaders sharing the same nine points with second and third placed NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan respectively. However, they lead on goal difference.

On the other hand, the two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have been inconsistent this season. The Marina Machans have four points from three matches so far and are struggling to find form. Csaba Laszlo’s men have not scored a goal in five consecutive halves since taking a 2-0 lead in the first half of their first fixtures against Jamshedpur FC. They now head into the game on the back of a very close 0-1 loss against Bengaluru FC.

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up against Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up against Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr