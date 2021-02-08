ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Mumbai City FC will be squaring off against FC Goa for the second time. The two sides had met each other on November 25 in the ISL 2020-21. The match ended with Mumbai beating Goa by 1-0. There is no doubt that the league leaders of the ISL 2020-21, Mumbai will be aiming for the same end result. In terms of performance in the tournament, Mumbai are in much better form than Goa. The two teams will meet each other in their scheduled fixture on Monday, February 8 at the GMC Stadium.

In the league team, Mumbai’s performance have been phenomenal with 10 wins out of 15 matches. This also includes their most recent win against Kerala Blasters by 2-1 after this victory the team’s point count stands at 33. Goa, on the contrary, have been performing quite average for sometime. The team in the latest match faced Northeast United FC, and the kick-off ended in a draw after both teams scored two goals each. After this, their total point count is 22 from 15 matches.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC starting probable line-up against FC Goa: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatan, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa starting probable line-up against Mumbai City FC: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.