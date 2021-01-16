ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Match 60 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch MCFC vs HFC Telecast, Team News

An exciting weekend evening awaits in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as two in-form sides Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC willlock horns against each other at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, on Saturday, January 16.

Mumbai City FC currently occupy the top position in the ISL standings with 25 points from ten matches. The Islanders are also on a nine-match unbeaten streak since losing 0-1 in their first game of the season against NorthEast United FC.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are in the fourth spot on the table with ten points from the equal number of matches. The Nizams come into this match on the back of two consecutive wins against Chennaiyin FC (4-1) and NorthEast United FC (4-2).

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of Fran Sandaza due to an injury. While Mumbai City have no injury concerns.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The match will be played on January 16 (Saturday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Amrinder Singh (C, GK), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)