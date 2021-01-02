ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MCFC vs KBFC Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC will look to reclaim the top position when they take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Saturday, January 2. They have won five of seven matches and with 16 points, they are just one point short of ATK Mohun Bagan. This means, even if they don’t win this but manage to draw the game, they would overtake ATK as they are better in terms of goal difference.

Kerala Blasters FC had a very slow start to the tournament and they won their first match only in the last game they played against Hyderabad. They are currently ranked ninth with just six points in the bag. They would try to take some positives from their last outing when they face Mumbai, although it seems too difficult a task to beat them.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match starts?

The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played on January 2 (Saturday).

The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray