ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MCFC vs NEUFC Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC will square off against NorthEast United FC in match 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday, January 30.

Mumbai City currently top the ISL table with 30 points from 13 matches. They have won nine matches while playing out three draws and losing only one against the current opponents in their season opening game. Meanwhile, fifth placed NorthEast United have four wins from 13 matches and has six draws and three losses so far.

Sergio Lobera’s side are undefeated in their last five encounters. However, they head into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. Whereas, under new coach Khalid Jamil NorthEast United’s mixed bag season continues with two wins, a draw and two losses in their last five outings.

The Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown