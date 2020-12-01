ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In a bid to move up from the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table, SC East Bengal will play their second match of the tournament against Mumbai City on Tuesday, December 1. In their previous Kolkata Derby outing against ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal tasted their first defeat of the season. While the team failed to score a victory, coach Robbie Fowler will once be hopeful with the duo of Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann.

Mumbai City FC, playing their third match of the tournament tonight, have already scored a 1-0 win against FC Goa in their previous outing. However, they lost to NorthEast United 0-1 in their opener clash of the season. The biggest strength of the Islanders remain the powerful attack in the form of Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous.

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal outing will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa at 7.30 pm IST.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC starting probable line-up against SC East Bengal: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary, Adam Le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal starting probable line-up against Mumbai City FC: Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rana Gharami, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match in India?

The live telecast of ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal in India will be available on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV for football fans in India.