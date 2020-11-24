ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh Cautioned by AIFF Disciplinary Committee

Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh has received an automatic one-game suspension after he was sent off in the 43rd minute of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 opener against NorthEast United FC. He was shown a direct red card for a reckless tackle on Khassa Camara and Mumbai City FC was left with just 10 men on the pitch. All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee reviewed the direct red card incident that happened on November 21 in Bambolim and cautioned Jahouh.

Jahouh was warned that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

"The AIFF body deemed Jahouh’s first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review," AIFF said in a statement.

With the suspension, Jahouh will not be available for Mumbai City FC's next ISL game against FC Goa, which will be played on November 25 at the Fatorda Stadium.

Jahouh was central to Mumbai City FC and was pulling the strings before he was sent off. After Jahouh was sent off, Mumbai City FC looked in disarray and were unable to be cohesive. Lobera failed to make systematic changes at half time that would give a new look to the team and the entire unit fell apart and failed to create anything useful. An astonishing statistic to come out from Saturday was that it was the first time in ISL that a Lobera team did not have a single shot on target.