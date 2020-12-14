ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC Match 28 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch MFC vs JFC Telecast, Team News

The 28th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will bring forth an exciting game as Mumbai City FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, on Monday, December 14.

Mumbai City, having narrowly lost their season opener to NorthEast United FC. have made a strong comeback and are on a run of four consecutive wins. They won over FC Goa, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, and Chennaiyin FC, scoring eight goals across matches. Sergio Lobera's side now top the points table with 12 points to their name.

Jamshedpur FC, too, started their season opener with a one-goal margin loss to Chennaiyin FC. Owen Coyle's men followed it with two back-to-back draws against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC. They tasted their first victory against favourites ATK Mohun Bagan but were held by a draw against SC East Bengal in their last game. The Red Miners sit at seventh place with six points from five outings so far.

Both sides have faced each other six times across ISL seasons. Jamshedpur FC have a better record three wins, while Mumbai City have two. One match ended in a draw.

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC start?

The match will be played on December 14 (Monday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up against Mumbai City FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis