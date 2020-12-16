ISL 2020-21: 'My Time Will Come' - 19-year-old Isak Vanlalruatfela Working for Spot in Odisha FC XI

Odisha FC winger Isak Vanlalruatfela is working hard to make it to the team's matchday squad in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

Odisha FC have played five games so far, have managed just one point and are at the second last spot in the points table. Odisha earned a come-from-behind draw against Jamshedpur FC but other than that, they have lost to Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. The 19-year Isak has not yet made it to the bench for the team but said he has been asked to be ready for any chance that comes his way.

Isak signed for Odisha in the summer transfer window after two years at Aizawl FC. In his two years at Aizawl in the I-League, he made 19 appearances and scored three goals and made three assists. He also lit up the Mizoram Premier League last season, where he was named the Best Forward of the league and even scored in Aizawl's 2-0 win over Electric Veng FC. Isak could not complete the previous I-League season due to an injury and later, he even underwent an appendities stomach surgery for.

Isak shared that the injury break combined with the coronavirus lockdown proved to be too long as the 19-year-old found it difficult to keep up his fitness. "It's very difficult. I had a surgery in the previous season and I couldn't finish my I-League season. I took a rest of three months and then Covid-19 happened and it got extremely tough to maintain my fitness. So, I need to do a lot more things to get back to my previous level," he said in an exclusive conversation with News18.com.

"I was training at home during the Covid-19 lockdown and sometimes in the nearby ground. But it was a tough time. It was tough to maintain fitness as daily practice was a problem," he added.

Isak said he chose Odisha FC because it was a good chance for him as a young player and it was his opportunity to make it to the ISL, which is the dream for all footballers. He has been working hard to get his fitness levels back since the pre-season began and is "giving it my all in training."

Isak admitted that things have been tough for his team but said the whole team was working hard to be better. He is in direct competition with Jerry Mawihmingthanga for the right wing position and the other young midfielders like Thoiba Singh and Samuel Lalmuanpuia are also fighting for different spots in the midfield.

"The competition in the squad is very high but healthy. All us new players are competing for the spots. Even in trainings, we are all very competitive.

"I have not yet made the squad but the coach has told me that I need to better my fitness and be ready. I feel my time will come," he signed off.

Odisha FC host former champions Bengaluru FC on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.