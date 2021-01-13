ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Part Ways with Gerard Nus, Khalid Jamil Appointed as Interim Head Coach

NorthEast United FC sacked coach Gerard Nus on Wednesday and appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The official announcement came after NEUFC played out a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, continuing their seven-match winless run.

"NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus," NEUFC said in a statement.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

"The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish national after taking into consideration a contrast in the team’s current tactics and the club’s philosophy and vision," the statement added.

In fact, the last time NorthEast United FC won was on December 5 when they defeated SC East Bengal, and are currently in the seventh position with 12 points from 11 matches.

"The club would like to thank Mr Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours," NEUFC said in the statement.

"Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season," the statement added.