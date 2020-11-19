ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC – Team Squad, Full Fixture and Live Streaming

NorthEast United FC are the first football club in the world that represents a region and not a city or state. NEUFC finished ninth on the points table in the last season of the Indian Super League. They managed to win only two matches. For the upcoming season, the side will see Spaniard Gerard Nus as their head coach.

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Fixtures

November 21, Saturday: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

November 26, Thursday: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

November 30, Monday: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 5, Saturday: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 8, Tuesday: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 13, Sunday: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 5 pm

December 18, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 22, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

January 3, 2021, Sunday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

January 8, 2021, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC Live Streaming:

The live streaming of Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. All ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV.