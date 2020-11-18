ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC to Resume Training after 2 Players Test Positive for Covid-19

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) took to social media to announce that the Indian Super League (ISL) club will resume regular training after two of its players tested positive for Covid-19 , on Wednesday.

NorthEast United FC will take on Mumbai City FC in their first match of the 2020-21 ISL season on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

CLUB STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/uMoazHd2ZY — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 18, 2020

"We would like to confirm that the team will resume its regular training after two asymptomatic players tested positive for COVID-19 ," NorthEast United FC said in a statement.

"The two players were immediately moved to a different hotel where they are undergoing quarantine as per league guidelines and protocols", the statement added.

NorthEast United FC said that the players are continuing their fitness sessions via zoom calls.

“The subsequent tests of the other players and staff were all negative, and the team’s scheduled training sessions will be underway from today as we gear up for our first match on the 21st of November 2020. The players are in good health and have been participating in the team’s fitness sessions via zoom calls,” the statement said.

Contradicting a report by a national daily, which claimed that NEUFC were using the 'hotel services' who were not part of their bio-bubble.

"The club has been following all league-mandated guidelines and protocols to ensure the utmost safety of the players and staff, it added. Like all clubs, the NorthEast United FC has transport that is for the exclusive use of the team and is in line with all the regulations," the club said.

“The drivers assigned to these buses are also a part of the bio-bubble,” NEUFC added.

“The safety of all our players and staff members is of the highest priority and we will continue to ensure that all protocols are being followed,” NEUFC added in their statement.