ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEUFC vs ATKMB Telecast, Team News

The upcoming 72nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see ATK Mohan Bagan taking on NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, January 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

NorthEast United FC had an inconsistent ISL season so far as they have managed to win just three out of their 12 games. The Highlanders have lost three and drawn six games to slip to the fifth position with 13 points to their name. However, they were able to arrest their seven-match winless streak in their last game against Jamshedpur FC. Heading into the encounter, NorthEast United will look to extend their winning momentum when they take on a formidable ATK Mohun Bagan.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have won five out of their seven matches, including a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in their last match. The Kolkata Giants currently sit second with 24 points from 12 matches.

In their previous encounter earlier this season, ATK Mohun Bagan defeated NorthEast United FC by a 2-0 score-line.

The NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match start?

The match will be played on January 26 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams