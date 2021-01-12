ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Match 56 Schedule and Match Timings, When and Where to Watch NEUFC vs BFC Telecast, Team News

In a thrilling clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 given the current state of affairs, NorthEast United FC will take on former champions Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday, January 12.

The Highlanders come into the clash on the back of a six-game winless streak. Despite making an impressive start this season, they lost three-out of their previous four matches. Gerard Nus’ side currently occupy the seventh position with 11 points in the ISL standings.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions are on a poor run with four straight losses. The Blues are placed sixth on the ISL table with 12 points from 10 matches so far. Interim head coach Naushad Moosa and skipper Sunil Chhetri need to find the spark soon and overcome the disappointment brought upon the team.

NorthEast United’s Kwesi Appiah may miss the game due to an injury,while Leon Augustine replaces Udanta Singh for Bengaluru FC. However, Harmanjot Khabra will make a comeback from a suspension.

Both sides come into the clash on the back of consecutive losses and will be aiming to put an end to their winless streaks.

When will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The match will be played on January 12 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

The live streaming of ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth