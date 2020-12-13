ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEUFC vs CFC Telecast, Team News

NorthEast United FC will square off against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in the 25th fixture of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Sunday, December 12.

The Highlanders are on a dream run this season as they remain unbeaten so far. Gerard Nus is very pleased with his side as they have secured two wins and three draws from five outings. They are currently placed third on the points table with nine points to their name. In their previous fixture, they managed to level scores against a formidable Bengaluru FC.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC are yet to find their momentum after two consecutive losses. The former champions, in the previous game, were defeated by Mumbai City FC who came from behind to inflict a 2-1 loss. The Marina Machans had a dismal season so far as they have won just one out of the four games and Csaba Laszlo’s side dropped to the eight spot due to their inconsistent run.

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled kick-off at 5:00 pm.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting XIs

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up against Chennaiyin FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up against NorthEast United FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC start?

The match will be played on December 12 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The match will begin at 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.