ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEUFC vs FCG Telecast, Team News

A rejuvenated NorthEast United FC will look to extend their winning momentum when they square off against FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 clash on Thursday, February 4, at the Tilak Maidan Stadiumin Vasco da Gama, Goa. The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pmIST.

NorthEast United found themselves in the wrong half of the ISL table and there was uncertainty surrounding their playoff hopes after the departure of coach Gerard Nus. But they have recovered well with three wins on the trot under new coach Khalid Jamil, which has put them back in contention for a top-four spot. The Highlanders are currently fifth on the ISL standings and have an opportunity to leapfrog both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC with a win.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Meanwhile, FC Goa are on a seven-match unbeaten run. The Gaurs have been consistent throughout this ISL edition and currently find themselves at the fourth place in the standings. Coach Juan Ferrando has made good use of the talent pool at his disposal and will look to pip NorthEast United to occupy the third spot with a win.

Considering the recent form of both the sides, the upcoming clash looks to be a high-scoring thriller. However, their last encounter earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

When will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be played on February 4 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will kick-off at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo