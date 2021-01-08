ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEUFC vs HFC Telecast, Team News

Eyeing a spot in the top four, Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 8, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa. NorthEast United had an impressive start to the season, remaining unbeaten for six matches.

However, that streak was broken and since then, the Highlanders have suffered two losses, the last of which came against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Gerard Nus' men are currently seventh on the table, having earned just eleven points this season.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC too had an enviable start to the season, remaining unbeaten in their first five fixtures before losing three straight games. However, the Nizams ended their losing streak with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in their most recent ISL game. Manuel Marquez's currently occupy the sixth spot with 12 points to their name.

Both teams will be aiming to gain maximum points in the upcoming mid-table clash of ISL 2020-21.

When will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played on January 7 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, V.P. Suhair, Idrissa Sylla, Rochharzela

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Onaindia Odei, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana