ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Match 32 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch NEUFC vs JFC Telecast, Team News

NorthEast United FC will look to return to winning ways after drawing their last two matches when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 fixture on Friday, December 18, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The Highlanders are one of the three sides who are still unbeaten after six games. They are placed third on the points table and have a chance to leapfrog ATK Mohun Bagan into second place with a win.

Jamshedpur FC have drawn their last two matches with a 0-0, 1-1 scoreline against SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC, respectively. Though they've lost only one game so far, they have been dropping points at regular intervals due to draws and looking for a win as they take on NorthEast United. The Red Miners hold the seventh position in the league standings, with seven points in their account. The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC start?

The NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on December 18 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis