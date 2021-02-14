ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Online: The fixture is set and fifth-ranked NorthEast United FC take on bottom-ranked Odisha FC in fixture 93 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on February 14, 2021, from 5:00 PM IST onwards at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. This ISL fixture is a must watch as Odisha FC will look to spoil NorthEast United FC’s streak and hope to walk away with three points. For NorthEast United FC, this fixture is a must win as NEUFC can claim the third spot on the ISL 2021 table and can qualify for the elimination rounds, which is around the corner. Odisha FC have nothing to lose at this stage of the league and after a thrilling fixture against Kerala FC, OFC will look to walk away with three crucial points, despite being seven points behind tenth ranked Kerala FC.

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting line-up: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Fanai Lalrempuia, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Khumanthem Meetei

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Predicted Starting line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohammad Sajit Dhot, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Rakesh Pradhan, Diego Mauricio, Bradden Inman

ISL fans from all over India can know details such as when, where and how to watch the ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC live streaming online and TV broadcast. For ISL NEUFC vs OFC live streaming, the ISL fixture will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV, where as for TV broadcast, the ISL NEUFC vs OFC fixture will be telecasted on Star Sports network. Here are the details which is as follows:

When is the ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will be played on February 14, 2021.

Where will the ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match be played?

The ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Staidum.

What time will the ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will commence from 5:00 PM IST onwards.

Where can I watch the ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC live streaming online?

The ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match 93 will be streamed live online on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV.

Where can I watch the ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC TV Broadcast?

The ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match 93 will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi. For regional language channel, you should have subscribed to the channel on your dish service.