ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

SC East Bengal have not had a great start to ISL 2020-21. The team has lost all their matches so far and as a result, are at the bottom of the league table with no points. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are unbeaten till now. The team has managed one win out of the three games they have played. With the other two ending in a draw, NorthEast United FC presently have five points. ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the Tilak Maidan. The match will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

In their last fixture, NorthEast United FC faced Goa on November 30 and the match ended in a draw after the two sides scored one goal each. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, were beaten 3-0 by Mumbai City on December 1.

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up against SC East Bengal: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal probable starting line-up against NorthEast United FC: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Balwant Singh, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match in India?

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.