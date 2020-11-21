ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United vs Mumbai City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Indian Super League 2020-21 was postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, after months of wait, it has commenced, with newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan establishing its dominance from the first match of the season. Moving ahead, the second match of the ISL 2020-21 tournament will be payed between NorthEast United and Mumbai City. The match, scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST, will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

While Mumbai City have never had the opportunity to win the ISL trophy in the previous seasons, they will be hopeful this time under the guidance of head coach Sergio Lobera, who earlier led FC Goa to Super Cup win in 2019. Mumbai's strikers Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre lay strong foundation for their team, while midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh and Cy Goddard can make it difficult for the opponent team.

NorthEast United FC did not have a worth-remembering game last season. However, they will try to turn the luck this time under new coach Gerard Nus. The Highlanders will be significantly dependant on foreign players.

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United starting Line-up against Mumbai City: Soram Poirei, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Wayne Vaz, José Leudo, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Martin Chaves

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City starting Line-up against NorthEast United: Amrinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chowdhary, Subashish Bose, Mohammed Rafique, Mohamed Larbi, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Diego Carlos

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United vs Mumbai City match in India?

Interested viewers can watch the live telecast of NorthEast United vs Mumbai City ISL 2020-21 on TV on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV in India.